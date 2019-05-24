WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.66.

NYSE WPX opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 775,763 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 499,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 224,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

