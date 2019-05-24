Wispr (WSP) Trading 26.8% Lower This Week

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Wispr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Wispr has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wispr has a market capitalization of $103,556.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000203 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr Profile

Wispr (WSP) is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 30,183,743 coins and its circulating supply is 28,897,812 coins. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech . Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wispr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

