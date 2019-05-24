Willingdon Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,290 shares of company stock worth $3,724,023. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

MXIM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,278. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

