Whittier Trust Co. Has $48.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,148.18. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $798.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $453,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Whittier Trust Co. Has $48.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/whittier-trust-co-has-48-73-million-position-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.