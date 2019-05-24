Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,131 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,401.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 36.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $7,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,832. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

