Westrock Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

WRK stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Westrock has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $62.05.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westrock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after buying an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Westrock by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 233,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

