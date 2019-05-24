Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Wellesley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

WEBK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wellesley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wellesley Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

