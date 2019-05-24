WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Position Increased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 11,490.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans accounts for 3.4% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCG stock opened at $274.49 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

