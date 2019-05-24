Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) recently:

5/22/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/14/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

4/21/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2019 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair. They wrote, “We view the results as very promising given the high efficacy and very favorable safety profile, with no evidence of on-target, off-tumor toxicity of the CAR-T therapy . Given the strong expression of mesothelin across several tumor types, including mesothelioma (90%-plus), lung adenocarcinoma (60%-plus), triple negative breast cancer (TNBC, 35%), and pancreatic cancer (80%), the opportunity for a mesothelin- CAR-T therapy with a strong safety profile is significant.””

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $191,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,176,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,861,000 after buying an additional 106,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 315,921 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

