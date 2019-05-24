Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palomar (PLMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR):

5/14/2019 – Palomar is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Palomar is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Palomar is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Palomar is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Palomar is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2019 – Palomar is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.