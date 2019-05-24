Waves Community Token (WCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,506.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $14,506.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00007490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00422634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.01241135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00144098 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016363 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

