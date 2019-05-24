Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,467 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 952.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

