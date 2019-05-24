Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208,853 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zagg were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zagg by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 452,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 57,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zagg stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.77. 31,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zagg Inc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

