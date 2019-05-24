Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 463,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,403,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Wageworks by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 663,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 393,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wageworks by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 331,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

WAGE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Wageworks has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wageworks had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wageworks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

