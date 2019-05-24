W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $65,753,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,260,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 388,335 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 419,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

WRB opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

