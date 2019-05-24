Vonovia (VNA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.60 ($62.33) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.44 ($58.65).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €47.59 ($55.34) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a one year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.