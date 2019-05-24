VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 10,184.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 203,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in VMware by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.04.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 48,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $8,911,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,037,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,896 shares of company stock valued at $58,151,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/vmware-inc-vmw-shares-sold-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.