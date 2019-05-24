Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE VGI opened at $12.25 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 285.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,517 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

