Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.66. Vipshop shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 3819090 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

