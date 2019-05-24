Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,854,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,964,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.08. 2,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,409. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,552.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,660 shares of company stock worth $360,570. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

