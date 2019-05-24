Viacoin Price Down 5.5% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $1.68 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007685 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom and Poloniex. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.01242168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001481 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00066826 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,141,774 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Binance, Upbit, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

