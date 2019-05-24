Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $65,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,083,000 after buying an additional 745,179 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 690,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 249,617 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,247,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,758 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,902,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

