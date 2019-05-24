Veoneer (VNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Longbow Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Longbow Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $27,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $3,542,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $21,730,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $6,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $76,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.