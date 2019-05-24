Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Holdings Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.30. 4,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,576. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $165,269.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,555.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $71,507.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,705.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,677 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,540 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

