Valvoline (VVV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 6,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,214. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 144,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $33,769,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

