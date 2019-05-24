ValuEngine Upgrades Vereit (VER) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vereit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Vereit has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $316.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vereit by 801.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.