ValuEngine Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.35.

LOW opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

