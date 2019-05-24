Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $211.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.06.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

