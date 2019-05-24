US Bancorp DE Sells 3,213 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,098 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $346,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $41,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $1,427,447 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

