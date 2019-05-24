Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last three months. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 971,424 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 770,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 970,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

