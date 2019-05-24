Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,873,362 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 8,389,530 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,852,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $693,672.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $598,339.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 117,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

