Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $135,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.37 and a 1 year high of $142.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

