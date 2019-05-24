Uniti Group (UNIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

UNIT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $261.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1,578.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,026,739 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.