Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 20,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 146,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

