Ultiledger Reaches One Day Volume of $445,689.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $445,689.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00427162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.01236473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145725 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004420 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,775,573 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.