Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Receives $35.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 487,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after acquiring an additional 463,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 407,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $487.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

