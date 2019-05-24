Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
