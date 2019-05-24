Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,814. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/trillium-asset-management-llc-invests-214000-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.