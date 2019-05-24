Traders Purchase Large Volume of Livent Put Options (LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,033 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,624% compared to the average volume of 292 put options.

Livent stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Livent has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,968,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $5,365,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-livent-put-options-lthm.html.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.