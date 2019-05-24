TowneBank (TOWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOWN. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

