Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.40 Million Holdings in FirstService Corp (FSV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FirstService by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

FSV stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,434. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.95. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.98 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.12%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.40 Million Holdings in FirstService Corp (FSV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/toronto-dominion-bank-has-2-40-million-holdings-in-firstservice-corp-fsv.html.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.