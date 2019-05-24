Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Trading 9.6% Higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 678,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,125,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,205.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

