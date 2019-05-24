Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $271.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $202.83 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,506,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,320 shares of company stock worth $20,405,269. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.