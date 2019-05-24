Tezos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $4.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00019677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 795,283,269 coins and its circulating supply is 660,418,160 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

