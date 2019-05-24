Shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 1454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Get TERNA RETE ELET/ADR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/terna-rete-elet-adr-tezny-hits-new-12-month-high-at-19-38.html.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.