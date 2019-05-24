Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Terex by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,610,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,984,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2,657.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 757,245 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,188,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.16. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,147. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,650 shares of company stock worth $53,474. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

