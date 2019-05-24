TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TEGNA by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 927,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

