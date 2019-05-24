TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,017 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,282,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 34.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 40.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/td-asset-management-inc-sells-73017-shares-of-aurora-cannabis-inc-acb.html.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 3,854,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,515,266. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.