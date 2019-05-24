Target (TGT) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5,697.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $358,987,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $310,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 2,417.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,811,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,425 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

