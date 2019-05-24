Target (TGT) PT Set at $105.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.97.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,544,000 after buying an additional 1,334,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after buying an additional 151,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Target by 5,697.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Target by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.