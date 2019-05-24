Target Co. (TGT) Position Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

